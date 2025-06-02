Medinsky said there would be a temporary ceasefire in certain areas of the front to collect the bodies
Vladimir Medinsky (Photo: TOLGA BOZOGLU / EPA)

The head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, stated that during the meeting in Istanbul, Kyiv and Moscow agreed on a temporary ceasefire in certain areas of the front so that the bodies of the dead could be recovered.

Medinsky claims that the parties agreed to a ceasefire "for two or three days" on certain sections of the front so that commanders could collect the bodies of their soldiers.

A Russian official said that the Ukrainian military promised to work on such a proposal "in the near future."

LIGA.net reached out to the spokespersons of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Rustem Umerov, for comment. Ukraine had not previously reported such an agreement.

ceasefirenegotiationsIstanbulVladimir Medinsky