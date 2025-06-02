In Istanbul, Ukraine handed over to Russia a list of Ukrainian children to be returned – Yermak

We are talking about hundreds of children whom Russia has illegally deported, forcibly displaced or detained, the head of the OP clarified

Andriy Yermak (Photo: Office of the President)

During the second round of talks in Istanbul on June 2, the Ukrainian delegation handed over to the Russians a list of illegally deported Ukrainian children who need to be returned. This was reported by the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak.

According to him, we are talking about hundreds of children whom Russia has illegally deported, forcibly displaced or kept in the temporarily occupied territories.

"Back in March, at a meeting in Jeddah, we confirmed our readiness for a 30-day ceasefire with a humanitarian component. The return of Ukrainian children is an integral part of a just and lasting peace and a key element of trust, the first test of sincerity of intentions," the head of the OP emphasized .

He noted that Ukraine is waiting for a response, the ball is in Russia's court.

"True good faith is not about words, but about actions. And now it's time to prove it," summarized Yermak .

In December 2024, Zelenskyy said in an interview with CBN that he had managed to confirm the abduction of 19,500 children by Russia.

In April 2025, Zelenskyy handed over to South African leader Ramaphosa a list of 400 Ukrainian children illegally taken to Russia.