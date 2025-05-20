Group of US senators oppose signing peace deal without return of deported children

Yermak noted that this is not just Ukraine's duty, but also a condition for ending the war

Andriy Yermak (Photo: Office of the President)

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators has introduced a resolution that clearly states that a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia cannot be signed without the return of all deported children. This was reported by the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak and called this news an important signal.

He noted that the initiators were Republican Senator Chuck Grassley and Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar. They were joined by Roger Wicker, Joni Ernst, Rick Scott, Dick Durbin, and John Fetterman, representatives of both parties "united by a principled position.".

"Abduction of children is not just a war crime. It is an attempt to erase our identity, to destroy the future of the nation. We will not allow it," Yermak said .

He thanked the senators for their support and emphasized that the return of every child is a common duty of Ukraine and its allies, as well as a condition for ending the war.