Reuters: Trump in Alaska hands Putin letter from Melania about Ukrainian children abducted by Russia
President of the United States Donald Trump during a meeting with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska handed him a letter from his wife Melania. Reuters reports reported two White House officials.
According to officials, Trump personally delivered the letter to Putin during their talks. Melania Trump herself was not present during the trip.
Officials did not disclose the contents of the letter, except to say that it mentioned Russia's abduction of Ukrainian children. The existence of the letter was not previously reported.
- At the talks in Istanbul in June Russia admitted that it had abducted Ukrainian children. The head of the Russian group claimed "dozens and hundreds" of children, however, we are talking about "thousands," said Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsya.
- on July 1, the United States demanded that Russia return abducted children to Ukraine before the peace was signed.
- on July 18, the Council of Europe envoy stated that the Trump administration's actions are harming aid to children abducted from Ukraine. In particular, they talked about reducing US aid to other countries and sanctions against the ICC.
