China's Foreign Ministry assures that it is not aware of Russia's transfer of military technology to North Korea

Lin Jian (Photo: Jessica Lee/EPA)

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs does not know the details of military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, in particular, whether Moscow transfers modern military technologies to Pyongyang, namely the production of attack drones. This was announced at a briefing by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, reports Ukrinform.

"I'm not familiar with what you mentioned about bilateral interaction between the DPRK and Russia," Lin said when asked if the Chinese side sees any challenges or threats to stability on the Korean Peninsula from the intense military exchanges between Moscow and Pyongyang.

See also IT for Juche. How North Korean programmers sponsor the DPRK regime

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson clarified that regarding cooperation between the two countries, Beijing has repeatedly expressed its position that these are bilateral relations between sovereign states and China will not interfere in them and will not comment on them.

He also emphasized the immutability of China's approach to Russia's war against Ukraine and the settlement on the Korean Peninsula.

"I would like to emphasize once again that China's position on the Ukrainian crisis [as the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine is traditionally called in China] and the Korean Peninsula issue is consistent and unchanged," Lin emphasized.

On June 10, 2025, Budanov said that North Korea will produce "chehed" and Russia will help it.

The DIU chief believes that cooperation between Russia and North Korea is already leading to significant changes in the military balance in East Asia.