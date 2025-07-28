North Korea has officially rejected Seoul's attempts to improve relations: Nothing to discuss

Kim Yo-jong (Photo: Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

North Korea is not interested in any policy or reconciliation proposals from South Korea. This was stated by the sister of the DPRK leader and a senior official of the ruling party, Kim Yo-jong, reports KCNA.

This is the DPRK's first response to the peace initiatives of South Korea's new president, Lee Jae-myung. Pyongyang believes that he is no different from his "hostile" predecessor Yun Seok-il.

"If South Korea expects to reverse all the consequences (of its actions) with a few sentimental words, then there could not be a greater miscalculation. In other words, it doesn't even deserve our appreciation," said Kim Jong-un's sister .

She said that the DPRK is not interested in any policy or proposals from Seoul and does not intend to sit down at the negotiating table. And this is the country's official position, which was first voiced after the South's actions to reconcile with the North.

"We have nothing to discuss. The relations between the DPRK and the ROK have irrevocably gone beyond the concept of homogeneity," Kim Yo-jong emphasized.

South Korea's Unification Ministry reacted and said that such statements show that "the wall of mistrust is very high due to the hostile and confrontational policies of the past few years." Seoul intends to continue to make efforts for reconciliation and cooperation, said Koo Ben Sam, a spokesman for the ministry, at a briefing.