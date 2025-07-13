DPRK provided Russia with 12 million 152 mm shells – South Korean intelligence
North Korean military (Illustrative photo: KCNA)

North Korea continues to supply Russia with artillery shells to support its war against Ukraine. Pyongyang has already provided Moscow with 12 million 152 mm ammunition rounds. This was reported by the agency Yonhap with reference to the South Korean intelligence report.

According to a Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) report, North Korea has provided Russia with about 28,000 containers of weapons and artillery shells as of July 13.

If this number of containers is converted into units of 152 mm shells, it could be more than 12 million, according to the document.

Yonhap recalled that since October 2024, North Korea has provided Russia with a large number of weapons systems and ammunition and sent about 13,000 troops to support Russia's war against Ukraine.

In late June, South Korean intelligence reported that Pyongyang would send additional troops to Russia in July or August. Russian propagandists wrote about 5,000 military construction workers and 1,000 sappers to be sent to the Kursk region.

LIGA.net asked the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense for a comment, but did not receive a response at the time of publication.

