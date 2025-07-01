GUR: 3500 DPRK soldiers trained in Russia's Far East, may be deployed to Kursk region

From December 2024 to March 2025, 2000 North Korean soldiers were deployed to the Kursk region to restore losses, according to intelligence reports

DPRK military (Illustrative photo: KCNA)

About 3,500 North Korean soldiers have been trained at military training grounds in Russia's Far East and may be deployed to the Kursk region. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense in response to a request LIGA.net.

Military intelligence claims that from December 2024 to March 2025, about 2,000 North Korean soldiers were deployed to the Kursk region to restore the losses of the Korean People's Army units.

At the same time, about 3,500 North Korean military personnel were trained at training grounds in the Far East, who are likely to be redeployed to Kursk region in the future.

"It is expected that after the completion of the training course for the KPA personnel, their redeployment to the Kursk direction will take place in stages, as needed," the DIU said in its response.

Intelligence suggested that the number of North Korea's Armed Forces in the Kursk region will remain limited, within 12,000 troops, taking into account possible losses.

On April 28, the DPRK for the first time officially confirmed the participation of its armed forces in the Russian-Ukrainian war. North Korean troops took part in battles in the Kursk region.

Seoul warned that North Korea could send additional troops to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine in July or August.