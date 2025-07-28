China is outraged by Ukraine's sanctions for cooperation with Russia and calls to "correct the mistake"

Beijing says it opposes unilateral sanctions that "have no basis in international law"

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun (Photo: Jessica Lee/EPA)

China was outraged by the sanctions imposed by Ukraine against Chinese companies for supporting Russia. In particular, Beijing called on the Ukrainian side to "correct the mistake" and "eliminate the negative impact." reported foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that China opposes unilateral sanctions that "have no basis in international law or are authorized by the UN Security Council."

He also emphasized that China will "resolutely protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies."