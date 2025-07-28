China is outraged by Ukraine's sanctions for cooperation with Russia and calls to "correct the mistake"
China was outraged by the sanctions imposed by Ukraine against Chinese companies for supporting Russia. In particular, Beijing called on the Ukrainian side to "correct the mistake" and "eliminate the negative impact." reported foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that China opposes unilateral sanctions that "have no basis in international law or are authorized by the UN Security Council."
He also emphasized that China will "resolutely protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies."
- on July 14, US President Donald Trump threatened to impose 100 percent duties on Russia's main trading partners, including China, if Moscow does not sign a peace agreement within 50 days.
- After that, China promised to strengthen support for Russia.
- on July 27, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced new personal sanctions against individuals and legal entitiesworking for Russia. Among them are 53 individuals and legal entities from China and other countries.
Comments (0)