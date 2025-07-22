US Ambassador to NATO says China should be "punished for subsidizing" the war

China believes it is waging an indirect war over Russia, says Matthew Whitaker

Matthew Whitaker (Photo: Peter Foley/EPA)

China needs to be "punished for subsidizing" Russia's war against Ukraine, as the administration of US President Donald Trump threatens to impose tariffs if Moscow does not agree to a peace deal. This opinion was expressed by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker, reports Bloomberg.

"China believes that it is fighting an indirect war through Russia, and we see in some of the statements of the Chinese government that it wants the United States and our allies to be engaged in this war so that we can't focus on our other strategic objectives," Whitaker said.

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Says China 'Miscalculated'.

"I think they need to be punished for subsidizing the killings that are taking place on the battlefields in Ukraine," the official added.

Whitaker's comment comes a week after Trump promised to impose tariffs on states that buy energy from Russia if Moscow does not reach a peaceful settlement.

"Secondary sanctions will be significant. They will hit countries that buy Russian oil, whether it is China, India or Brazil," he added.