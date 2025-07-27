Zelenskyy signs decrees on new sanctions against Russia and synchronization with Europe

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: OP)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has introduced new personal sanctions against individuals and legal entities working for Russia. Decrees No. 555/2025 and No. 554/2025 are published on the website of the Presidential Office.

The sanctions list includes more than 90 Russian companies.

Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasiuk said that Ukraine is systematically working to synchronize sanctions with international partners. One presidential decree is aimed at synchronizing sanctions with the European Union, and the other is directly against the enemy's military-industrial complex.

"In the 18th package of EU sanctions, we have identified eight individuals and 45 legal entities for synchronization, including companies from Russia, China, the United Arab Emirates, Iran and others. These are entities associated with the shadow fleet, the supply of dual-use goods in circumvention of sanctions, and the Russian military-industrial complex," he said .

According to Vlasiuk, about 40% of the new European sanctions targets have previously been included in the Ukrainian sanctions list. The greater the synchronization, the more difficult it will be for Russians to circumvent sanctions.

Ukraine has already submitted to the EU specific proposals for the next 19th EU sanctions package.

In addition, work continues on sanctions in the area of materials critical to the Russian military-industrial complex.

"Restrictions have been imposed on more than 90 Russian companies and individuals involved in the extraction, processing and supply of rare earth and rare metals, including neodymium, dysprosium, cerium, terbium, gadolinium, yttrium, indium and tantalum. These resources are key for the production of electronics, guidance systems, engines and drones," Vlasiuk said .

Ukraine is currently working to ensure that its allies adopt similar sanctions, as limiting supplies in these sectors will mean a concrete reduction in Russia's capabilities on the battlefield, he emphasized .