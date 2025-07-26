Russians have really tangible losses from sanctions – Zelenskyy after intelligence report

The president said that now it is necessary to put pressure on Moscow "so that there is no war next year"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (Photo: NECATI SAVAS / EPA)

Russians suffer "really tangible" economic losses due to sanctions against Moscow and its accomplices, said president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the report of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SZR). The head of state told this in the evening address.

Zelenskyy said that the SZR had reported on the effectiveness of sanctions against Russia and its associates.

Read also Russia is in a deep economic crisis. Economist on the impact of sanctions on Russia

The president said that the economic losses suffered by Russians are "really tangible" and will be "even more tangible," and thanked the partners who help with the sanctions.

"Now is the time to put pressure on Russia – to put pressure so that there is no war next year. They have to realize that they will not be able to endure, sanctions must really take away Russia's potential. This is what we are working for," the head of state said.

Zelenskyy also said that he had a conversation with the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), but did not provide specifics.

"There was a report by the head of the HUR [Kyrylo Budanov] – without details, but the aggressor will feel it exactly the way he needs to," said the president earlier.