The Telegraph: Iran may reduce missile supplies to Russia due to Israeli strikes

Iran likely to reduce missile supplies to Russia to preserve weapons stockpiles for itself

Illustrative photo (Photo: Depositphotos)

Iran's war against Israel could reduce Russia's supply of ballistic missiles from Tehran, The Telegraph reports, citing Western officials.

According to the interlocutors, Iran will likely want to accumulate its own stockpiles of missiles, rather than transfer them abroad, as previously promised to Moscow.

"The recent military actions that we are seeing between Israel and Iran will certainly negatively affect future Iranian donations, including missiles," a senior NATO official said.

Officials also added that Russia would have to produce its own missiles domestically or rely on North Korea for supplies.

The interlocutor stated that they may also see a decrease in Iran's support for Russia's own production of Iranian-made strike drones.