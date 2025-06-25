The Telegraph: Iran may reduce missile supplies to Russia due to Israeli strikes
Iran's war against Israel could reduce Russia's supply of ballistic missiles from Tehran, The Telegraph reports, citing Western officials.
According to the interlocutors, Iran will likely want to accumulate its own stockpiles of missiles, rather than transfer them abroad, as previously promised to Moscow.
"The recent military actions that we are seeing between Israel and Iran will certainly negatively affect future Iranian donations, including missiles," a senior NATO official said.
Officials also added that Russia would have to produce its own missiles domestically or rely on North Korea for supplies.
The interlocutor stated that they may also see a decrease in Iran's support for Russia's own production of Iranian-made strike drones.
- On June 20, Estonian intelligence reported that Russian drone attacks on Ukraine may decrease due to the worsening situation in the Middle East.
- On June 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with Sky News that Russia ordered a batch of Shahed strike drones from Iran even before the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and later Tehran transferred thousands of these drones to the aggressor.