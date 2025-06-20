Estonian intelligence: Russia's drone attacks may decrease due to strikes on Iran

Estonian Colonel Says Russian Drone Attacks May Become Less Intense in the Near Future

Russian drone (Photo: pacificphotolab)

Russian drone attacks on Ukraine may decrease due to the worsening situation in the Middle East, said Colonel Ants Kiviselg, commander of the Intelligence Center of the Estonian Armed Forces.

"We know that Israel had the opportunity to strike a drone factory in Isfahan, Iran, and the Ukrainians have repeatedly attacked a factory in Yelabuga (Tatarstan), where drones are also manufactured for the Russian army," the colonel said.

Therefore, according to him, it is quite possible that in the near future there may be a certain decrease in the intensity of drone use.

"At the same time, we are also fully convinced that Russia is already planning further measures not only to support this drone production, but also to increase it," Kiviselg said.

Speaking about Russian attacks with cruise and ballistic missiles, as well as drone attacks, Kiviselg noted that a certain pattern has developed.

While Russia uses an average of almost 150 large strike drones per day, over the course of four to five days it attacks Ukraine with 60-70 drones, gathering the remaining capabilities, and then one day carries out a larger drone attack using 350-450 drones.

According to the Defense Forces, this also indicates Russia's approximate production capacity for producing Geran-type drones per week.

A similar scheme applies to the use of ballistic and cruise missiles, the head of defense intelligence added.

According to Kiviselg, it is clear that instead of attacking a single target, Russia is using more dispersed attacks against various targets, while simultaneously attacking more and more civilian objects and residential areas.