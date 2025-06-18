Rescuers have completed search operations at the site of a Russian missile strike in Kyiv's Solomyansky district. This was reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

On Wednesday, June 18, at 19:20, the rescuers completed the search operations. The dismantling of the structures continues.

Klymenko noted that at this location alone, 23 bodies were recovered from the rubble. In total, 28 people were killed in the capital as a result of Russian shelling on June 17, and more than 140 others were injured.

The Interior Minister said that the rescue operation began immediately after emergency services arrived at the scene following the report of the strike.

More than 400 rescuers and 200 pieces of equipment were involved in the response. Specialized rescue and engineering equipment was used, as well as drones and search dogs.

Two people were rescued from the rubble, and about 50 others were unblocked from their apartments and entrances. Groups of psychologists worked at the scene and provided emergency psychological assistance to more than 220 people.

Applications from victims are being accepted – almost 500 reports of property damage have already been received.