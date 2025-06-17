About 60 foreign diplomats visited the site of the missile strike in Solomyansk district – photo

Site of the missile strike (Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

On Tuesday, June 17, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs organized a visit of foreign diplomats to the site of the Russian strike on a high-rise building in the Solomianskyi district of Kyiv. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported this.

The diplomats were accompanied by First Deputy Foreign Minister Serhiy Kyslytsia , which gave them the opportunity to see firsthand the consequences of the Russian attack.

Representatives of over 60 diplomatic missions accredited to Ukraine, including ambassadors and chargés ad interim, arrived at the destroyed building. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked the foreign diplomatic corps for their solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people amid Russian aggression and barbaric attacks.

Together with foreign diplomats, the site of the Russian strike was visited by Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksiy Kuleba , Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Viktor Mykyta, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko, and Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Andriy Danyk.

The Foreign Ministry added that the attack site was visited by heads of diplomatic missions from more than 50 countries around the world, as well as representatives of international organizations.

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs