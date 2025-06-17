Second victim found under rubble in Odesa. Search operations completed – photos

Two people died and 17 were wounded in the night shelling

Shelling of Odesa (Photo: t.me/odeskaODA)

The body of another victim has been found in Odesa, and search operations at the site of the attack have been completed. This was reported to by State Emergency Service.

The body of a 78-year-old woman was found under the rubble of a destroyed house. Before that, rescuers pulled out a 61-year-old victim. 17 people were wounded in the shelling.

According to the head of the Odesa regional military administration, Oleh Kiper, 26 people have sought medical assistance. The enemy damaged residential buildings, the building of an inclusive center, and cars were burning.

Emergency and rescue operations at the sites of enemy attacks have been completed. The aftermath response is underway, and public utilities are working.

Photo: SES

