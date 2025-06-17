Russia launched about 440 drones and over 30 missiles over Ukraine. Air defense neutralized 428 targets

The main blow that night was aimed at Kyiv

Air defense (Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official)

On the night of June 17, Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with 472 air attack vehicles. Air defense managed to neutralize 428 Russian targets, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported .

According to military data, from 8:00 PM on June 16, the enemy attacked:

← 440 strike drones and drone simulators of various types from the following directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, which are in the Russian Federation, about 280 of them are "shaheeds";

← two Kh-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from the airspace of the Tambov region;

← 16 Kh-101 cruise missiles from strategic aircraft from the airspace of the Saratov region;

← four Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea;

← nine Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles from tactical aircraft from the airspace of the Belgorod and Bryansk regions;

← one Kh-31P anti-radar missile.

The main direction of the attack was Kyiv.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defenses neutralized 428 enemy air attack vehicles, 262 were shot down by fire weapons, and 166 were lost in location:

← 239 UAVs (drones of other types) were shot down by fire, 163 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare;

← two aeroballistic Kh-47 M2 "Dagger" (one lost in location);

← 15 X-101 cruise missiles;

← eight Kh-59/69 guided aircraft missiles (one lost in location);

← one Kh-31P anti-radar missile (lost in location).

Air attack vehicles were recorded hitting 10 locations, and downed aircraft (fragments) fell in 34 locations.

In total, on the night of June 17 , Russia used 175 drones, more than 14 cruise missiles, and at least two ballistic missiles against Kyiv and the surrounding areas of the capital .

There are 14 known deaths and about a hundred injured. There was a direct hit on a high-rise building – the missile passed from the upper floors to the basement. Currently, the rubble of a high-rise building destroyed by the Russians in the Solomyansky district is being cleared.

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

Also on the morning of June 17, Russia attacked Odessa with drones, causing fires and destruction. Initially, five people were reported injured. Later, it became known that a woman had died.

In addition, on the night of June 17, Russia launched massive strikes on Zaporizhia , damaging residential buildings and a dormitory.