Russia strikes Zaporizhia: high-rise building and dormitory damaged – video

According to Fedorov, the Russians launched at least four strikes on Zaporizhia.

Illustrative photo (Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

On the night of June 17, Russia launched massive strikes on Zaporizhia, damaging residential buildings. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

According to Fedorov, the enemy struck at least four times in Zaporizhia.

"Due to the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, a high-rise building and a dormitory were damaged. The blast wave broke out windows in more than 50 apartments there," Fedorov wrote.

The Russians also damaged about 30 garages in the garage cooperative with their strike. There were no casualties as a result of the strikes.

In total, during the day, the Russian occupiers launched 543 strikes on 14 settlements in the Zaporizhia region.

← The enemy carried out 11 air strikes on Stepnohirsk, Kamyanske, Stepovoye, Prymorske, Hulyaipol, Malaya Tokmachka, Olhivske, Malynivka, and Poltavka.

← 338 drones of various modifications (mostly FPV) attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kamianske, Prymorske, Hulyaipole, Shcherbaki, Novodanylivka, Malaya Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.

← three MLRS shellings covered Kamianske and Malaya Tokmachka.

← 187 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Kamyanske, Hulyaipol, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Malaya Tokmachka, Charivne and Novodarivka.

Fedorov noted that 25 reports of damage to private homes, apartments, cars, and infrastructure facilities were received.