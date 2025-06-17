Russia launched a massive attack on Kyiv. High-rise buildings were damaged, more than 10 people were injured.

One person is also known to have died as a result of the attack.

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: t.me/movenko_rda)

Russian forces attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones from the evening of June 16 to the morning of June 17. The strike in the capital left at least 18 injured, caused fires, and damaged high-rise buildings.

According to the mayor of the city, Vitaliy Klitschko, the most affected were in the Solomyansky district. One person also died as a result of the attack.

This is a 62-year-old US citizen. Doctors declared him clinically dead. He lived across the street from the house in Solomyanskyi district where doctors were providing assistance to the victims of the attack.

The Russian attack also damaged residential buildings in the Svyatoshynskyi and Solomyanskyi districts. In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a fire broke out on the upper floors of a residential building, Vitaliy Klitschko added.

In addition, the Russians damaged the dormitory of the Kyiv Aviation Institute, there are injuries. As reported by the acting rector Ksenia Semenova, students and employees of the damaged building are already being relocated.

According to the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, non-residential buildings in the Darnytskyi and Svyatoshynskyi districts are also on fire, and an industrial area in Dniprovskyi has been damaged. A kindergarten in Darnytskyi has also been damaged.

Tkachenko reported that as of this morning, 18 people were known to have been injured. Of these, 12 received first aid on the spot.

Six victims required hospitalization. By morning, the fire at the scene of the explosions was contained. Firefighters and medics continue to work.

"At the second location, an enemy strike caused the destruction of the structures of a residential high-rise building. The humanitarian headquarters is deployed at 9a Akademika Shalimova Street (school No. 67). Rescuers are clearing the rubble and searching for people," he added.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the air alert in Kyiv lasted for more than seven hours.