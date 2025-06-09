Poland scrambles fighter jets due to Russian attack. Office damaged in Kyiv, wounded in Rivne

Polish fighter jets (Photo: x.com/DowOperSZ)

On the night of June 9, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles, with consequences in Kyiv and Rivne. Poland scrambles fighter jets due to Russian shelling, Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

The head of the Rivne regional military administration, Oleksandr Koval, said, that the night in the region was difficult and it was under a powerful air strike. According to preliminary information, one civilian was wounded.

"I am very grateful for the professionalism of our air defense forces, which destroyed a large number of enemy targets. Representatives of the Defense Forces and other services are working on the ground," he said .

An office building in Kyiv's Darnytsia district was damaged, , said Timur Tkachenko, head of the capital's city military administration. As of 02:27, Russian drones were still spotted in the region.

Due to the "intense air attack of the Russian Federation," Polish and allied aviation took to the skies in regular pairs of fighters. Air defense and radar reconnaissance systems were also put on high alert.

"These actions are preventive in nature and are taken to ensure security and monitor the situation in the immediate vicinity of the borders of the Republic of Poland. The Operational Command of the Armed Forces is in constant readiness to respond to any threats that could violate the territorial integrity of the state or the security of its citizens," the Polish army said .