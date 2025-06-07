Ignat: Russia is increasing drone production, using up to 500 per night

Yuriy Ihnat (video screenshot)

There is a tendency to increase the production of drones in Russia. The enemy is already using up to 500 UAVs during night attacks, said Colonel Yuriy Ignat, head of the Air Force Command's communications department, during a telethon.

"It is becoming obvious that they are increasing production. It's not cheap, it's quite a costly process to produce such a number of UAVs and launch them across the territory of our country," he said .

According to Ihnat, the Russians are increasing the number of drones they launch by using imitation UAVs, which also pose a certain danger. Currently, the enemy can use five hundred attack drones to attack.

"It is possible to talk about the number of 1,000, but now we have the enemy already using up to 500. That is why we have to do everything to have an effective counteraction to this," emphasized Colonel .

To counter these attacks, Ukraine needs electronic warfare, short-range air defense systems, and "drone air defense"