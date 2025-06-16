Russia has attacked Ukraine with 138 drones. The main direction is Donetsk region

Attack in Sumy region (Photo: t.me/kobzarartemsn)

On the night of June 16, Russia attacked Ukraine with 138 drones, of which 125 were shot down. This was reported by The Air Force of Ukraine.

The main direction of the attack is Donetsk region.

The enemy launched drones from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, and Shatalove. As of 08:00, 84 UAVs were shot down and another 41 were locally lost or suppressed by electronic warfare.

There were hits in 10 locations, and downed UAVs or their wreckage fell in eight locations.

One person was injured in Kyiv as a result of an enemy attack – he is in serious condition, said the head of the city military administration Timur Tkachenko. The consequences of Russian strikes were recorded in Dniprovsky and Darnytsky districts of the capital.

There is also a victim in the region, said the head of the OVA Mykola Kalashnyk. A 60-year-old resident of the Obukhiv district received cuts to his hand and face, doctors provided the necessary assistance on the spot. Four private houses, outbuildings and a car were also damaged.

Air defense forces were operating in the Kyiv region, and enemy targets were also shot down.

The head of Donetsk regional military administration Vadym Filashkin reported, that six people were killed and four others wounded in the region over the last day.

46-year-old man wounded in Zaporizhzhya region as a result of attack on Magdalynivka, The head of the OVA Ivan Fedorov said. In total, over the past 24 hours, the enemy struck 426 times at 14 localities in the region.

The Russians also attacked Sumy, , Mayor Artem Kobzar told. Two hits were recorded in the city, as a result of which windows in houses were smashed. In one of the starosta districts of the Sumy community, four private houses were damaged. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Photo: Sumy Regional State Administration