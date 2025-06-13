Russia attacks with four ballistic missiles and 55 UAVs: 43 drones are neutralized

Occupants reduce the number of drones used for the third night in a row

Air defense operation (Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel)

On the night of June 13, Russians attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and five dozen attack drones, and the air defense forces neutralized 43 targets. This was reported to by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Starting from 22:30 on June 12, the occupiers launched 55 attack UAVs and simulator drones from Kursk, Millerovo, Prymorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Voronezh and Rostov regions.

The main areas of air strike are Kharkiv, Donetsk and Dnipro regions.

As of 09:00, Ukrainian air defense neutralized 43 enemy UAVs. 28 were shot down by firepower, 15 were lost locally.

Nine locations were hit.

Dnipropetrovs'k regional military administration reported that at night the occupants hit Mezhyritska community of Pavlohrad district with a rocket. Four apartment buildings and six cars were damaged.

Petropavlivska community of Sinelnykivskyi district also came under a rocket attack. 14 private houses and a car were damaged.

Russians attacked Sloviansk and Mezhivska communities with drones, hitting agricultural enterprises. Fires broke out. There were no fatalities or injuries.

Photo: Dnipropetrovs'k OVA

Photo: Dnipropetrovs'k OVA

Photo: Dnipropetrovs'k OVA