New massive attack. Russia launched hundreds of UAVs, North Korean ballistic missiles and Iskanders

The main target of the attack that night was Kyiv.

Air defense (Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official)

On the night of June 10, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 322 air attack vehicles. Air defense forces managed to neutralize 282 targets, the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported .

From 20:00 on June 9, the enemy attacked:

315 strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, which are in Russia;

two KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region;

five Iskander-K cruise missiles from the Kursk region.

The main direction of the attack was Kyiv.

As of 9:00 a.m., air defenses neutralized 284 enemy air attack vehicles, 220 were shot down by fire weapons, and 64 were lost in location:

213 UAVs (drones of other types) were shot down by fire, 64 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare;

two KN-23 ballistic missiles;

five Iskander-K cruise missiles.

Air attack targets were recorded in 11 locations, and downed aircraft (fragments) fell in 16 locations.

In Odessa , the enemy hit a residential building . In particular, a maternity hospital, an ambulance station, and an enterprise were damaged.

As of now, two people are known to have died and nine injured.

Four people were injured in the shelling in Kyiv . The Darnytskyi, Obolonskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Holosiivskyi districts suffered the most damage.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to Russia's massive attack on Ukraine. He noted that today was one of the largest strikes on Kyiv.

"For the past few nights, instead of a ceasefire, there have been massive strikes with "shaheeds", cruise missiles, and ballistics. Odesa, Dnipro, and Chernihiv regions were also targets," Zelenskyy said.