Russia launched 499 drones and missiles at Ukraine. 479 targets neutralized by air defense – details

Air defense (Illustrative photo: General Staff)

On the night of June 9, Russia attacked Ukraine with 499 air strikes, including missiles and drones. Air Defense Forces managed to neutralize 479 targets, reported Air Force of Ukraine.

The enemy launched 479 drones from the cities of Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. They also launched 20 missiles:

→ four X-47 M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles from Tambov region;

→ 10 X-101 cruise missiles from Saratov region;

→ three X-22 cruise missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea;

→ two X-31P anti-aircraft missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea;

→ one X-35 cruise missile from the temporarily occupied Crimea.

As of 10:30 a.m., according to preliminary data, 479 air attack vehicles were neutralized: 292 were shot down and 187 were lost locally. In particular, 277 drones were shot down, and another 183 UAVs were either suppressed by electronic warfare or lost in the area.

They also managed to shoot down four Kinzhalys, 10 X-101 missiles, two X-31P missiles, and one X-35. Two X-22 missiles did not reach their targets and were lost in the area.

Enemy air strikes were recorded in 10 locations, and debris fell in 17 locations.