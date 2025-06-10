Russia massively attacked Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles. Fires broke out, there are casualties

Seven districts of the capital suffered damage as a result of massive shelling

Illustrative photo (Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

On the night of June 10, Russian troops launched a massive attack on Kyiv. The shelling resulted in destruction in seven districts of the city, fires broke out, and four people were injured.

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Timur Tkachenko, reported at around 00:19 that enemy drones began attacking Kyiv.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported at around 00:23 about a group of martyrs flying to the capital. At 02:00, the military wrote about the approach of a missile.

Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported at around 03:15 that debris fell in open areas in the Podilskyi and Darnytskyi districts. One injured person in the Darnytskyi district was treated on the spot by medics.

According to him, in Darnytskyi district, debris, according to preliminary data, fell on a private house. In Shevchenkivskyi district, a balcony in a residential building is on fire. A fire also broke out in a residential area in Obolonskyi district.

At the same time, Tkachenko reported on the victim in the Shevchenko district of the Ukrainian capital. According to him, a woman was injured. She is receiving medical assistance.

There is also damage to a business center in Holosiivskyi district. Information about the victims is being clarified.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, a residential building in the Darnytskyi district was destroyed by falling drone debris, previously without a fire.

"Fires were recorded in non-residential and residential buildings, storage facilities and a forest belt were set on fire. A garage cooperative was also damaged, and a non-residential area was partially destroyed," the KMVA notes.

In the Obolonskyi district, debris hit residential buildings: two floors of one building were damaged, another was destroyed. A fire also broke out in an office building. Debris was recorded falling in open areas.

In the Desnyanskyi district, a car caught fire due to falling parts of a downed UAV.

A fire broke out in a residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district, another building at a different address was damaged. In the Podilskyi district, non-residential premises were damaged.

At 03:52, Klitschko reported that three people were injured. At 05:58, the mayor of the city clarified that the number of people injured in the night attack on Kyiv had increased to four.

At 05:10 in Kyiv, the air raid alert was announced. The danger lasted for more than 5 hours.