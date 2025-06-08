Putin is lying about "retaliatory strikes", the biggest attack on Ukraine was against "Website" – Zelenskyy

The invaders attacked Ukraine with 479 drones and missiles before attacking their strategic airfields

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin (Illustrative photo: EPA)

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is lying that the latest massive attacks on Ukraine are a response to Operation Spiderweb. In fact, the biggest blow of the entire war came before it, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview with ABC News.

The head of state called Putin's statements about a "retaliatory strike" against the special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine to destroy Russian strategic aviation untrue.

The President recalled that on the night of June 1 (the special operation took place that day), the most massive Russian strike of the entire war took place.

Then the invaders attacked Ukraine with 479 air attack vehicles: "shaheeds" and drone simulators, ballistic and cruise missiles. Air defense managed to neutralize 385 targets.

Zelenskyy noted that in the context of Operation Spiderweb, Putin simply wanted to find an excuse for the next strikes: "People, maybe they don't know, but they should understand."

"We understand [how] daily strikes occur, because there is intelligence, there are different numbers. We understand that Russia strikes absolutely not randomly. Although it often chooses targets very randomly – that is, so that people suffer. [It chooses] civilian targets," the head of state added.

He recalled that the invaders were striking Ukraine even while they were talking about a ceasefire.

"That is, it seems to them [the Russians] that with such pressure they will influence the political situation later," the president concluded.