Russia has struck Ukraine with 472 drones, the largest number since the beginning of the war

Russia also attacked with ballistic and cruise missiles

Air defense work (Photo: Facebook Anatoliy Shtefan)

On the night of June 1, the enemy attacked with 479 air attack vehicles: "Shaheds" and drone simulators, ballistic and cruise missiles. 385 of them were neutralized. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The attack began at 7:30 p.m. on May 31.

Russia launched 472 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions of the Russian cities of Millerovo, Shatalovo, Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The enemy also struck with three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Kursk and Voronezh regions and four Kh-101, Iskander-K air- and ground-based cruise missiles.

Kharkiv, Sumy, Zhytomyr, Odesa, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhia regions were under attack.

According to preliminary data, as of 1:30 p.m., air defenses had neutralized 385 enemy air attack vehicles.

In particular, 210 enemy UAVs of various types and three Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles in the east, south, north, west, and center of the country.

213 targets were hit by fire weapons, 172 were lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Enemy airstrikes were recorded in 18 locations.