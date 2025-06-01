Russia hit Zaporizhia with seven "shaheeds" – photos, video

The consequences of the attack on Zaporizhia (Photo: Zaporizhia OVA)

On the night of June 1, Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with drone strikes. By morning, one woman was reported injured. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

The enemy had previously struck with at least seven "shaheeds".

According to Fedorov, a critical infrastructure facility was hit. The attack partially destroyed the administrative building and set the area on fire.

A private building was also damaged, where it also suffered damage and caught fire.

As of this morning, one woman was reported injured. She was provided with medical assistance.