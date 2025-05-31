Russia strikes Kharkiv, Sumy region and Zaporizhia region: 9-year-old girl killed

A child was killed and three others were injured as a result of Russian shelling

Illustrative photo (Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

On the night of May 31, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with drones and launched missile strikes on the territory of the Nedryhaylivka community of Sumy region. Russia also targeted Zaporizhia region with surface-to-air missiles, resulting in the death of a 9-year-old girl and injuries.

According to Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, explosions were heard in the city at around 03:01. Enemy UAVs were spotted over Kharkiv.

Later, Terekhov clarified that the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city was under attack. Subsequently, the mayor reported that a production enterprise in the Kyiv district had been hit.

The head of the Kharkiv Military Regional Administration, Oleg Synegubov, reported that in the Kyiv district there was a hit on the roof of an enterprise. A fire broke out there, one person was injured.

Also, as a result of the attack, a fire broke out in the Shevchenkivskyi district.

Terekhov later reported that a service station in the Shevchenkivskyi district was under attack – the premises and several cars were damaged.

In Kyivske – windows were broken in several houses as a result of the arrival.

According to Terekhov, a total of eight arrivals were recorded in the city – two in the Shevchenkivskyi district and six in the Kyivskyi district.

At around 04:00, Sinegubov wrote that Izyum was under fire from enemy drones. Explosions were heard in the city.

According to preliminary data from the head of the OVA, a hit was recorded on the territory of a civilian enterprise.

Russian troops also launched missile strikes on the territory of the Nedryhaylivka community of Sumy region, the military administration reports .

As a result of the strikes, there is damage in the residential sector and destroyed warehouses.

At least one person was injured and received medical attention at the scene. The consequences of the attack are being determined.

At around 05:53, the Air Force reported the launch of KABs by enemy tactical aircraft in Zaporizhia.

At around 06:12, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, wrote that Russia attacked the Polohivskyi district with KABs.

A 9-year-old girl was killed, and a 16-year-old boy was injured.

The consequences of the shelling (Photo: t.me/ivan_fedorov_zp)

The Russians targeted residential buildings with KABs. One house was destroyed. Several other houses, cars, and outbuildings were damaged by the blast wave.