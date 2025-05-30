Russia massively attacks Kharkiv and a village near Chuhuiv with attack drones

Up to 10 people injured as a result of Russian strikes in the region and city

Kharkiv (Illustrative screenshot)

On the night of May 30, Russia massively attacked a utility company in Kharkiv and the village of Vasyliv Khutir in the Chuhuiv community with drones. This was reported to by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov and the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov .

At 03:10, Terekhov wrote that Kharkiv was under attack again. At 03:19 – about a series of explosions and a massive UAV attack.

Later, it became known that a massive attack by enemy drones hit the territory of a utility company located in the Sloboda district. A fire broke out at the site of the hit.

A total of eight hits were recorded in Sloboda district. Residential buildings located near the site of the shelling were damaged.

There is information that one employee of the utility company was injured, who was on the territory of the enterprise at the time of the drone attack. Syniehubov clarified that it was a 61-year-old woman.

At 03:51, he also informed about the attack on Vasyliv Khutor. Eight victims are known, including two 16-year-old children.