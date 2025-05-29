Russia hits Chuguev suburb with missiles – Kharkiv OVA

A strike was recorded on the territory of a civilian enterprise

Chuguev (Illustrative photo: kharkivoda.gov.ua)

Russia launched a missile strike on the Kharkiv region. The head of the regional military administration (OVA), Oleh Synegubov, reported that the enemy attacked the suburb of Chuguev.

According to him, the Russians struck with two missiles at around 6:30 p.m. Information about the casualties and the consequences of the hit is currently being clarified.

"The occupiers are not stopping the terror of the civilian population of the Kharkiv region. Therefore, do not ignore the alarm signals," said Synegubov.

At the same time, the Air Force warned of a high-speed target in the Kharkiv region.

ADDED. The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that a hit was recorded on the territory of a civilian enterprise in the Chuhuyiv district – premises and vehicles were damaged.

According to preliminary data, the Russian invaders used two Kh-35 anti-ship cruise missiles. The range of such weapons, depending on the modification, is up to 260 kilometers (161.5 miles), and the weight of the warhead is 145 kilograms (319.6 pounds).

Law enforcement officers have launched an investigation under the article on war crimes. The maximum penalty is 12 years in prison.

Photo: Telegram of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

Photo: Telegram of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

Photo: Telegram of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office