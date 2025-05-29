Russia drops explosives from drone on Beryslav: two people killed
On May 29, Russian forces dropped explosives from a drone on Beryslav, in the Kherson region. The attack killed two people, said the head of the regional administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.
Men aged 33 and 46 were fatally injured as a result of the dropping of explosives from a drone.
The Kherson regional police reported that from 06:00 on May 28 to 06:00 on May 29, the Russian army shelled civilian infrastructure in the Kherson and Beryslav districts with artillery, mortars, aircraft, and UAVs.
In particular, Russian military drones attacked a civilian car in Belozerka. A 70-year-old man was seriously injured as a result of the explosive device.
The Russian military also used drones to strike Tomyna Balka. Two local residents were injured. In Antonivka, a 60-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man were injured in drone attacks.
In the Central District of Kherson, artillery strikes damaged an administrative building, port infrastructure, two educational institutions, an apartment building, and gas pipelines.
- On May 28, the UN documented systematic Russian drone attacks on civilians in the right-bank Kherson region. Drone attacks in Kherson and 16 settlements in Ukrainian-controlled territories killed nearly 150 civilians and injured hundreds.
- On the same day , the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to the UN report , noting that the results of the commission's work are important for holding accountable all those responsible for Russian aggression and subsequent atrocities.