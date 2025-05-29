Russia drops explosives from drone on Beryslav: two people killed

Russian troops are shelling the Kherson region with artillery, mortars, aircraft, and UAVs

The consequences of the shelling (Photo: hr.npu.gov.ua)

On May 29, Russian forces dropped explosives from a drone on Beryslav, in the Kherson region. The attack killed two people, said the head of the regional administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

Men aged 33 and 46 were fatally injured as a result of the dropping of explosives from a drone.

The Kherson regional police reported that from 06:00 on May 28 to 06:00 on May 29, the Russian army shelled civilian infrastructure in the Kherson and Beryslav districts with artillery, mortars, aircraft, and UAVs.

In particular, Russian military drones attacked a civilian car in Belozerka. A 70-year-old man was seriously injured as a result of the explosive device.

The Russian military also used drones to strike Tomyna Balka. Two local residents were injured. In Antonivka, a 60-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man were injured in drone attacks.

In the Central District of Kherson, artillery strikes damaged an administrative building, port infrastructure, two educational institutions, an apartment building, and gas pipelines.

On May 28, the UN documented systematic Russian drone attacks on civilians in the right-bank Kherson region. Drone attacks in Kherson and 16 settlements in Ukrainian-controlled territories killed nearly 150 civilians and injured hundreds.

On the same day , the Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded to the UN report , noting that the results of the commission's work are important for holding accountable all those responsible for Russian aggression and subsequent atrocities.