A Russian drone strike in the Odesa region caused a fire and the destruction of a Nova Poshta branch, the local department of the State Emergency Service reported. Later, the company itself said that the attack destroyed the depot and branch in Izmail.

"In the Odesa region, a drone attack caused a fire and the destruction of a Nova Poshta branch. Nearby trucks were also damaged," the post says.

Emergency responders, together with National Guard personnel, managed to extinguish the fire on an area of 300 square meters.

There were no deaths or injuries.

According to the State Emergency Service, the agency involved two units of equipment and eight rescuers, and the National Guard involved one unit of equipment and five people.

UPDATE at 9:01 a.m. Nova Poshta reports that the attack by the Shaheds destroyed its depot and offices.

"None of our employees were injured. As of 08:30, the fire has been completely stopped. We are contacting our customers whose parcels were destroyed as a result of the Russian attack to ask for compensation. We are already working on setting up a mobile branch so that residents of Izmail can continue to receive and send the necessary items," the NP noted.

Photo: State Emergency Service

