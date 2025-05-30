Russians attacked Ukraine with drones and ballistics – 56 UAVs shot down

Occupants hit an apartment building with a drone in Donetsk region – mother and son wounded

From the late evening of May 29 and into the night of May 30, the invaders attacked Ukraine with 90 drones and two ballistic missiles, and the defenders managed to shoot down 56 drones. This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to their data, from 10:50 p.m. on Thursday, Moscow launched 90 Shahed kamikaze drones and simulator drones from the directions of Millerovo, Orel, Shatalovo, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and also struck with two Iskander-M or North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region.

The main areas of the Russian strike were the Kharkiv, Odessa, and Donetsk regions. Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.

The military notes that as of 8:00 a.m., air defenses had neutralized 56 UAVs in the east, south, and north of the country: 26 were shot down by fire weapons, another 30 were lost in location or suppressed by electronic warfare.

In 12 places, the invaders' air attack weapons were recorded.

UPDATED. Russians targeted an apartment building in the Donetsk region with a drone – a mother and son were injured, the regional prosecutor's office reported.

According to the investigation, the strike occurred in the city of Belozerske at 2:30 a.m. – a Geran-2 drone (Russian name for Shahed) hit a five-story building, causing a fire.

"While in the apartment, a 40-year-old woman and her 16-year-old son were injured. The victims were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries and carbon monoxide poisoning. The victims were provided with medical assistance," law enforcement officials reported.

An investigation into the fact of a war crime has been launched, the maximum penalty is 12 years in prison.

Photo: Telegram of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office

The Russian attack also caused damage to one of the infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhia, said the head of the regional administration, Ivan Fedorov. Previously, there were no casualties.