CPJ refutes Russian fake about a strike on drone production and control center in Kharkiv

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: Igor Terekhov's Telegram channel)

Russians spread disinformation about the attack on Kharkiv on the night of May 30. The propagandists claimed an attack on a drone production facility, but in fact a trolleybus depot was hit. This was reported by Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council.

Hostile resources claim that the company had a drone production workshop and a drone control center on its territory.

In fact, the Russian "chessmen" smashed a trolleybus depot, as seen in numerous photos and videos from the scene, and damaged nearby apartment buildings. The occupiers used at least eight attack drones. There were no military facilities on the territory of the enterprise.

The Center for Public Advocacy emphasized that with such lies, the Russians are trying to convince the public that the attack was aimed at a military target rather than civilians.

This is a classic behavior of Russian propagandists. In this way, they are trying to justify their terrorist attacks on Ukrainian cities," the statement reads.

On the night of May 30, Russia fired eight "Shaheds" at one of the depots in Kharkiv, where trolleybuses were repaired and maintained.

In total, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with 90 drones and two ballistic missiles.