Russia hits Ukrainian military training center with missiles, soldiers killed and wounded

No formations or mass gatherings of personnel were held, the Armed Forces command emphasized.

Debris from a Russian missile (Illustrative photo: Ukrainian Air Force)

On June 1, Russia launched a missile strike on the location of one of the training units of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Among the servicemen are dead and wounded, the command of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukrainereported .

To clarify all the circumstances of the strike and the causes of losses among the military, a commission was created in the Land Forces Command and an official investigation was appointed.

It is noted that servicemen of the "East" operational command will provide full assistance to the work of law enforcement agencies.

"No formations or mass gatherings of personnel were held. After the air raid warning was announced, most of the personnel were in shelters," the report said.

If it is established that the actions or inaction of officials led to the death and injury of servicemen, those responsible will be held strictly accountable, the Land Forces Command noted.

UPDATED AT 1:06 PM. As reported by the command of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as of 12:50 PM, 12 people were killed and over 60 injured.