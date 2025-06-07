Trump on the June 6 attack: Ukraine gave Putin a reason to come and bomb them

The reason is a drone attack on Russia the day before, probably as part of Operation Web

Donald Trump (Photo: EPA/CHRIS KLEPONIS)

US President Donald Trump said that Ukraine itself allegedly gave Russia a pretext for a massive attack on June 6. He told journalists on board Air Force One on June 6,, reports Reuters.

"They gave Putin an excuse to come in and bomb them good last night," Trump said.

This statement was made in response to a question about how Ukraine's drone strikes affected the full-scale war. Probably, it was about the June 1 Operation "Spider Web", , in which the Security Service of Ukraine hit four Russian airfields in the rear with 117 drones, , hitting 41 aircraft – this is 34% of Russia's strategic missile carriers.

During Trump's June 4 conversation with Putin , Russian dictator "threatened" to respond to Ukraine's attack.

Defense Express reported that Russia was able to raise only seven bombers for the attack after the "Spider's Web". And according to Reuters, Russia will need years to replace the aircraft, lost during the "Spider's Web".