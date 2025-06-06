Russian shelling damaged tracks in Kyiv region: train routes will be changed

There are consequences of a new combined Russian attack in three districts of Kyiv region

Illustrative photo: Ukrzaliznytsia

A new massive Russian missile and drone attack on the night of June 6 caused damage to three districts of Kyiv region and damaged railroad tracks. This was reported by Kyiv Regional Military Administration and Ukrzaliznytsia .

Private houses and outbuildings were damaged in Buchansky, Brovarsky, Boryspilsky districts. Windows were smashed and roofs were damaged. There were no casualties.

The shelling also damaged tracks in Kyiv region. A number of trains of the Trypillia direction will be routed via Fastiv as a backup route (without stopping at Vydubychi station).

As a result of the detour, you should expect a delay of up to 90 minutes. All deviations from the schedule can be found on the uz-vezemo portal.

Kyiv:

- 785/791 Kremenchuk, Kropyvnytskyi – Kyiv;

- 79 Dnipro – Lviv;

- 119 Dnipro – Helm;

- 37 Zaporizhzhya – Kyiv;

From Kyiv:

- 732 Kyiv – Zaporizhzhya;

- 44 Ivano-Frankivsk – Cherkasy.