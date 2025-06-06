Russian shelling damaged tracks in Kyiv region: train routes will be changed
A new massive Russian missile and drone attack on the night of June 6 caused damage to three districts of Kyiv region and damaged railroad tracks. This was reported by Kyiv Regional Military Administration and Ukrzaliznytsia .
Private houses and outbuildings were damaged in Buchansky, Brovarsky, Boryspilsky districts. Windows were smashed and roofs were damaged. There were no casualties.
The shelling also damaged tracks in Kyiv region. A number of trains of the Trypillia direction will be routed via Fastiv as a backup route (without stopping at Vydubychi station).
As a result of the detour, you should expect a delay of up to 90 minutes. All deviations from the schedule can be found on the uz-vezemo portal.
Kyiv:
- 785/791 Kremenchuk, Kropyvnytskyi – Kyiv;
- 79 Dnipro – Lviv;
- 119 Dnipro – Helm;
- 37 Zaporizhzhya – Kyiv;
From Kyiv:
- 732 Kyiv – Zaporizhzhya;
- 44 Ivano-Frankivsk – Cherkasy.
- Also last night, Kyiv came under a massive missile and drone attack. In the capital, Russia killed four people, dozens more were injured.
- Six missiles and 15 UAVs were launched by Russians at Lutsk, partially destroying a high-rise building there.