Kyiv comes under new ballistic and drone fire. Russia kills four people

As of the morning, 20 people have been reported injured and the consequences in different locations of the capital

Kyiv (Illustrative screenshot)

On the night of June 6, Russia again massively attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles, with consequences in Kyiv. This was reported by the mayor of the capital Vitali Klitschko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Timur Tkachenko and the State Emergency Service.

The State Emergency Service emphasized that Kyiv was under another attack by UAVs and ballistic missiles. Rescuers extinguished fires at various locations, including a high-rise building in Solomyansky and Holosiivsky districts.

As of 06:27, four people were killed in the capital as a result of the enemy's attack . Search and rescue operations are underway. 20 people were injured, 16 of them were hospitalized (as of 06:00).

At 01:28, Klitschko said that air defense forces are working in Obolon.

Later, medics were called to Solomyansky district and a fire broke out as a result of falling debris in Holosiivskyi district.

At 01:44 Obolon air defense system was operating again.

Later, medics were called to the Darnytskyi district. The fire was on the 17th floor of a residential building.

At 01:52, Klitschko said that a fire had started in the Solomyansky district at the site of the wreckage. Another location was hit by UAV debris.

At 02:23 there were explosions in Obolon again.

Later, the mayor reported that debris had fallen in Holosiivskyi (on the territory of non-residential buildings near a gas station) and Desnianskyi districts.

Tkachenko clarified that Russia had previously struck an ordinary educational institution in Solomyansky district.

The enemy attack also damaged metro tracks between Darnytsia and Livoberezhna stations.

There were emergency power outages on the left bank in some neighborhoods.