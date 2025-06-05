After killing a rescuer's family in Pryluky, Russia claims a strike against "Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel"

Among those killed in Pryluky were a rescuer's wife, daughter, and one-year-old grandson. Instead, the Russians boast of an alleged strike on the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the TCC

Photo: National Police

Russia is once again trying to justify the attack on civilians by falsely claiming that a military base of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was hit in Pryluky, Chernihiv region. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation.

Hostile Telegram channels spread disinformation that Russian kamikaze drones attacked a "Ukrainian Armed Forces location" and, "in gratitude for the timely leak" of coordinates, allegedly a local TCC.

The propagandists also boast of "control strikes" that resulted in the "militants" (probably representatives of the aggressor state referring to the Ukrainian military – Ed.) "trying to get their own," now needing help themselves .

In fact, the enemy was hitting civilian infrastructure.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in Pryluky one of the rescuers arrived to eliminate the consequences right at his house: it turned out that a "shahed" hit him there.

His wife, daughter and one-year-old grandson were killed. This is the 632nd child killed by Russia during the full-scale war.

A total of five people were killed in the attack on Pryluky, including two women and a child. Eight more were wounded.

The Center emphasized that the purpose of such cynical information injections by Russians is to justify attacks on civilians, to hide a war crime and to shift responsibility to the Ukrainian side.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the woman killed in Pryluky was a patrol policewoman, Daryna Shyhyda.

"Her firefighter father taught his daughter to help people since childhood. And her husband, also a patrol policeman, always supported her on duty," the report says .