Russia strikes Pryluky with drones. Five dead, including a child – photos

The aftermath of the attack (Photo: SES)

On the night of June 5, Russia attacked the town of Pryluky in Chernihiv region with drones. A child was among the dead, , said the head of the regional military administration Vyacheslav Chaus.

According to preliminary reports, the enemy attacked with at least six Geranium UAVs. The explosions damaged houses in residential areas.

Five people were killed, including two women and a one-year-old child, whose bodies were found under the rubble. There is also information about six injured people who were hospitalized and are being treated in hospitals.

"Police, rescuers and other emergency services are working at the sites of enemy hits," Chaus said .

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the enemy strike and noted that large-scale fires broke out in the residential sector as a result of the hits. Two residential buildings, two garages, one outbuilding and a car were destroyed .

Photo: SES

Photo: SES