Russia attacks gas station in Kharkiv with a Molniya drone, one injured
The Russian army struck a suburb of Kharkiv, according to preliminary data, with a Molniya drone. This was reported to by Mayor Igor Terekhov.
The enemy attacked a gas station on the outskirts of the city in Kyiv district towards the county road. The attack resulted in no fire at the gas station.
However, Terekhov reported that there was a victim – a gas station employee was injured in the leg.
Head of the regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov added that emergency services are checking the site of the shelling.
- On the night of June 2, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with drones. The explosions occurred in Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of the city, injuring six people, including one child.
- On the night of June 4, Russia attacked Kharkiv with rockets and shaheds, 10 hits were recorded.