Russia attacks gas station in Kharkiv with a Molniya drone, one injured

Explosion (Illustrative photo: Depositphotos)

The Russian army struck a suburb of Kharkiv, according to preliminary data, with a Molniya drone. This was reported to by Mayor Igor Terekhov.

The enemy attacked a gas station on the outskirts of the city in Kyiv district towards the county road. The attack resulted in no fire at the gas station.

However, Terekhov reported that there was a victim – a gas station employee was injured in the leg.

Head of the regional military administration Oleg Sinegubov added that emergency services are checking the site of the shelling.