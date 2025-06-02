Russia attacks Kharkiv with drones and ballistic missiles: six injured, including a child

Illustrative photo (Photo: SES of Ukraine)

On the night of June 2, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with drones. The explosions occurred in Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of the city, injuring six people, including one child.

As reported by the mayor of the city Igor Terekhov, explosions were heard in Kharkiv around 04:00. Later he reported a hit in the Kholodnohirsky district, and a fire broke out at the scene.

According to the mayor, the shelling of the city damaged a civilian enterprise building, several private houses and cars.

At 04:40, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported that a child was injured in the Russian attack.

Later, Terekhov reported five victims in Kholodnohirsk district, including a seven-year-old boy.

At 05:07, the head of the OVA said that the number of victims had increased to six.

In addition, Russia attacked with two ballistic missiles the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. At the time of publication, there was no information on casualties.

At 05:03, Terekhov reported that one rocket hit a road in the Kyiv district. At 05:27 he reported that the second rocket hit near the high-rise buildings. Windows in the buildings were smashed and facades were damaged. Details are being clarified.