Russia hits Kharkiv with missiles and mortars: 10 hits

All the hits occurred in one area of the city.

Kharkiv (Photo: Kharkiv City Council)

On the night of June 4, the Russian Federation carried out a combined attack on Kharkiv using missiles and strike UAVs. A civilian enterprise and residential buildings in the Novobavarskyi district of the city were damaged, and one person was injured.

According to Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, according to preliminary data, the Russian military attacked the city with two missiles of an unidentified type and nine suicide bombers. One UAV did not explode, and explosives technicians are working on it.

All the hits occurred in the Novobavarskyi district of the city. Fires broke out at four locations in the district's industrial zone. A private house and a service station building also caught fire.

As of now, one victim is known in the Novobavarsky district.

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Synegubov, this is a 30-year-old man. Medics provided him with assistance.