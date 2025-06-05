Russia drops four bombs on Kherson city center: hits RSA building – photos, video

The building of the Kherson Regional State Administration has repeatedly suffered from Russian attacks before

Kherson Regional State Administration building (Photo: Kherson Telegram channels)

On the morning of June 5, Russians dropped four guided bombs on the center of Kherson, destroying the building of the regional state administration. This was reported to by the head of the regional state administration, Oleksandr Prokudin.

He noted that the strikes caused "even greater" damage to the building of the Kherson Regional State Administration, which had been attacked by Russians several times before. The entrance of the high-rise building was also destroyed, and windows were smashed and facades were cut in the surrounding buildings .

Two victims are known to be men aged 74 and 68. They are under medical supervision.

In addition, the rescuers managed to free four people from the blocked basement. They did not need help.

At the same time, occupation publics boast of new strikes on civilian and administrative buildings, publishing drone videos.