Occupants hit houses in Kharkiv with drones, a pregnant woman and children among the victims – photos

The city mayor emphasized that this is a targeted terror on residential areas

Damage in Kharkiv (Photo: t.me/ihor_terekhov)

On the night of June 5, the Russian army conducted drone strikes on Kharkiv, with direct hits on apartment buildings. More than 10 people were reported injured, Mayor Igor Terekhov.

The enemy struck six times, two of which were direct hits to the buildings. In one of the apartments, shrapnel pierced the walls, and part of the Shahed's engine ended up in the corridor. The owners were at home, but were sleeping in another room, which saved their lives .

Photo: SES

As of 04:10, the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov , reported about 17 injured, including a pregnant woman, children and a 93-year-old woman. As a result of the UAV strikes, the facades of high-rise buildings were smashed, windows were broken and apartments were damaged.

"These are not attacks on military targets. This is targeted terror against residential areas, against ordinary Kharkiv residents," Terekhov said .

The State Emergency Service reported, that the strikes hit residential buildings in Kharkiv's Sloboda district. Four children are among the victims.

The hits caused three fires: an apartment on the top floor of a 17-story residential building, an apartment on the second floor and the basement of a five-story building, as well as three cars were on fire.

Photo: Kharkiv OVA

Photo: Kharkiv OVA

Photo: Kharkiv OVA