Occupants hit houses in Kharkiv with drones, a pregnant woman and children among the victims – photos
On the night of June 5, the Russian army conducted drone strikes on Kharkiv, with direct hits on apartment buildings. More than 10 people were reported injured, Mayor Igor Terekhov.
The enemy struck six times, two of which were direct hits to the buildings. In one of the apartments, shrapnel pierced the walls, and part of the Shahed's engine ended up in the corridor. The owners were at home, but were sleeping in another room, which saved their lives .
As of 04:10, the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov , reported about 17 injured, including a pregnant woman, children and a 93-year-old woman. As a result of the UAV strikes, the facades of high-rise buildings were smashed, windows were broken and apartments were damaged.
"These are not attacks on military targets. This is targeted terror against residential areas, against ordinary Kharkiv residents," Terekhov said .
The State Emergency Service reported, that the strikes hit residential buildings in Kharkiv's Sloboda district. Four children are among the victims.
The hits caused three fires: an apartment on the top floor of a 17-story residential building, an apartment on the second floor and the basement of a five-story building, as well as three cars were on fire.
- On the night of June 4, Russia attacked Kharkiv with missiles and shaheds, 10 hits were recorded.
- In the morning of the same day, the occupiers attacked a gas station on the outskirts of Kharkiv with a Molniya drone, a gas station employee was injured.