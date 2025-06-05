Russian Federation attacked Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district: a lyceum, an outpatient clinic and a creative center were destroyed – photos

There were no casualties or injuries, but there was destruction and fires at civilian facilities

Photo: Oleh Kiper's Telegram channel

On the night of June 5, Russia attacked Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region with attack drones. This was reported to by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Kiper, and the State Emergency Service .

The strike destroyed and set fire to a family medicine outpatient clinic, a center for children and youth creativity, and partially destroyed a lyceum building, which then caught fire.

No information on casualties was received.

Fires broke out locally and were quickly extinguished by rescuers.

