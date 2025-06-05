Russian Federation attacked Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district: a lyceum, an outpatient clinic and a creative center were destroyed – photos
On the night of June 5, Russia attacked Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region with attack drones. This was reported to by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Kiper, and the State Emergency Service .
The strike destroyed and set fire to a family medicine outpatient clinic, a center for children and youth creativity, and partially destroyed a lyceum building, which then caught fire.
No information on casualties was received.
Fires broke out locally and were quickly extinguished by rescuers.
- Also on the night of June 5, Russia launched drone strikes on Kharkiv, resulting in direct hits on apartment buildings. More than 10 people are reported injured.
- The same night, Russia struck Pryluky: with drones, killing five, including a child.