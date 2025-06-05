Russian Federation attacked Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district: a lyceum, an outpatient clinic and a creative center were destroyed – photos
Photo: Oleh Kiper's Telegram channel

On the night of June 5, Russia attacked Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region with attack drones. This was reported to by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Kiper, and the State Emergency Service .

The strike destroyed and set fire to a family medicine outpatient clinic, a center for children and youth creativity, and partially destroyed a lyceum building, which then caught fire.

See also
Drone War – Peak Phase. Is Russia capable of launching 1000 "Shaheds" per day at Ukrainians

No information on casualties was received.

Fires broke out locally and were quickly extinguished by rescuers.

Russian Federation attacked Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district: a lyceum, an outpatient clinic and a creative center were destroyed – photos
Photo: SES
Russian Federation attacked Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district: a lyceum, an outpatient clinic and a creative center were destroyed – photos
Photo: SES
Russian Federation attacked Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district: a lyceum, an outpatient clinic and a creative center were destroyed – photos
Photo: SES
Russian Federation attacked Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district: a lyceum, an outpatient clinic and a creative center were destroyed – photos
Photo: SES
Russian Federation attacked Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district: a lyceum, an outpatient clinic and a creative center were destroyed – photos
Photo: SES
Russian Federation attacked Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district: a lyceum, an outpatient clinic and a creative center were destroyed – photos
Photo: SES
Russian Federation attacked Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district: a lyceum, an outpatient clinic and a creative center were destroyed – photos
Photo: Oleh Kiper's Telegram channel
Russian Federation attacked Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district: a lyceum, an outpatient clinic and a creative center were destroyed – photos
Photo: Oleh Kiper's Telegram channel
Russian Federation attacked Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district: a lyceum, an outpatient clinic and a creative center were destroyed – photos
Photo: Oleh Kiper's Telegram channel
  • Also on the night of June 5, Russia launched drone strikes on Kharkiv, resulting in direct hits on apartment buildings. More than 10 people are reported injured.
  • The same night, Russia struck Pryluky: with drones, killing five, including a child.
UAVOdesa regionShahedBilhorod-Dnistrovskyibombardmentodesa regionshahed