Russia launches six missiles and 15 drones at Lutsk: a high-rise building is partially destroyed – photos
On the night of June 6, Russia massively attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles, hitting an apartment building in Lutsk, according to the mayor of the city Ihor Polishchuk and the head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration Ivan Rudnytskyi .
The building was partially destroyed. The shock wave also smashed windows in many other buildings. A government agency, some educational institutions, commercial facilities and cars were damaged.
Five people are known to have been injured. People were evacuated from the building.
In total, the enemy used 15 drones and six missiles during the attack on Lutsk.
- Also last night, Kyiv came under a massive missile and drone attack. In the capital, Russia killed four people, dozens more were injured.